Insured Finance Market Cap Reaches $13.38 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $1.23 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00293017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00768765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,211,153 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

