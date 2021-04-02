Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.42 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Insureum has a total market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 106.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,074.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

