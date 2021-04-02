INT Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. INT has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,036.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.