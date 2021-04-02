Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.42

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$146.42 and traded as high as C$156.91. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$156.78, with a volume of 161,884 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.42.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.6799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

