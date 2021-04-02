Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 3.8%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53. Approximately 6,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 49,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

