Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,005,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,095,869 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Intel worth $1,893,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 31,416,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.