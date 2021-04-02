Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 31,416,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

