Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 651,907 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,416,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

