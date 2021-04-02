Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $4,160,519.30 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.06. 1,900,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

