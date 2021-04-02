Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

IDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.70 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

