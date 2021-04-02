Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,744. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74). As a group, analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

