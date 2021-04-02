Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

IFS stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

