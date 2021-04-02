Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,616.97

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,616.97 ($21.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,900.50 ($24.83). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,896.50 ($24.78), with a volume of 377,162 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,864.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,616.97.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.