International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,867 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.