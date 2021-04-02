International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

