International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $150.15

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.15 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 209.84 ($2.74). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 209.55 ($2.74), with a volume of 47,805,843 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

The firm has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

