International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $14,418.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $14,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 106,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMXI. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.