International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.47

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.47 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 108.60 ($1.42). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 204,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £234.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.47.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.