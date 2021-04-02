Interval Partners LP Acquires 330,879 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 444.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,879 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Old Republic International worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 175.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ORI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,074,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

