Interval Partners LP Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 453.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 830,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

