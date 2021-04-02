Interval Partners LP Buys 129,630 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,630 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Radian Group worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 696,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,445. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.