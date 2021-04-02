Interval Partners LP Buys 21,359 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

