Interval Partners LP Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,184 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,051. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

