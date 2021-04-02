Interval Partners LP Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

