Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 344,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,288. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.