Interval Partners LP Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. 3,615,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.