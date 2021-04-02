Interval Partners LP Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $144.42. 449,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,462. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $148.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

