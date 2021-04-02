Interval Partners LP Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.11% of The Timken worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

