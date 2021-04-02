Interval Partners LP Has $76.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 3.1% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.41% of Kansas City Southern worth $76,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

KSU traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,207. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

