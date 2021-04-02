Interval Partners LP Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 377.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

PRU stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.