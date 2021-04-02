Interval Partners LP Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 65,586,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,144,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.