Interval Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 526.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,365 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.16% of FirstCash worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 796,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

FCFS traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. 141,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.