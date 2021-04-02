Interval Partners LP Invests $4.13 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

ALK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.49. 810,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

