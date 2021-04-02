Interval Partners LP Invests $6.62 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 613,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,183,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,042,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

