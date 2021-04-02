Interval Partners LP Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.07% of Lincoln National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 744.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after acquiring an additional 457,681 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $62.90. 1,125,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

