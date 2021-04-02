Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.