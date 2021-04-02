Interval Partners LP Purchases 32,156 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Essent Group worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 706,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $17,314,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,687. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

