Interval Partners LP Purchases 67,372 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $30,274,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,393. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

