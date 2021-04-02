Interval Partners LP Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. 6,095,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

