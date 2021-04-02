Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 43,820 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 606,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Shares of CB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. 1,993,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,698. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.