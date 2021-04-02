Interval Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Interval Partners LP increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,131 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 676,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,866. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

