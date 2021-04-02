Interval Partners LP Sells 15,219 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,196,667 shares of company stock worth $89,284,946.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

PINS stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 11,505,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,871,050. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

