Interval Partners LP Takes $6.60 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RJF traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $126.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.