Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.69. 529,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $243.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

