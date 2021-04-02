IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Sells $559,188.44 in Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 80,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,870. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.