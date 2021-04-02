Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Position Increased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 128,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,189. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

