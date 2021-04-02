Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 119,461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2,611.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 216,967 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.