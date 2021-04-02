Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,333 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 2.95% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $87,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. 2,916,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

