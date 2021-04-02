Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Shares of RYU stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $106.94.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.