Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 401.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

